Newgarden tops Mid-Ohio warm-up

Josef Newgarden set the pace in the final NTT IndyCar Series warmup session ahead of today’s race at Mid-Ohio.

The points leader claimed the top spot with a 1m06.6442s to keep himself just over 0.2s clear of Ganassi’s Felix Rosenqvist. Colton Herta was third-fastest in the Harding Steinbrenner Honda ahead of ECR’s Spencer Pigot, who was back in his happy place on the Firestone blacks after his losing his way on the reds during qualifying yesterday.

Rounding out the top five was Alexander Rossi, who opened the morning with a long run on scuffed reds before switching to the harder tires on which he eventually set his best time. If the drop-off in his lap times across that early stint is any guide, drivers won’t be looking to spend long on the softer compound this afternoon.

Polesitter Will Power ended the morning 19th-fastest.

Up Next: Race, 4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday