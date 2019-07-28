Alfa Romeo pair under investigation over race starts

Alfa Romeo is under investigation for the data it gave to its drivers for the race starts at the German Grand Prix, putting the team’s double-points finish in jeopardy.

Kimi Raikkonen finished seventh and Antonio Giovinazzi eighth in the chaotic race at Hockenheim that featured numerous crashes, retirements and Safety Car periods. Raikkonen actually started from fifth and was up to third on the opening lap, although he later narrowly avoiding adding to the accident statistics himself (pictured), while Giovinazzi scored points from 11th on the grid, but the starts are now under scrutiny from the FIA.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer reported that “the race start data of car numbers 07 and 99 were checked … These were found not being in compliance with Article 27.1 of the 2019 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations and Article 9 of the 2019 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.”

Article 27.1 states that “The driver must drive the car alone and unaided,” while the technical regulations article is related to the Transmission System, with a later summons specifying this instance involves “clutch torque application during race starts,” with a suggestion of traction control warnings.

Team representatives were summoned to the stewards nearly two hours after the end of the race to discuss the issue.

Technical infringements carry the penalty of disqualification, which would promote the Haas pair of Roman Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen from eighth and ninth, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton from 11th to ninth and Williams’ Robert Kubica into the points in 10th.