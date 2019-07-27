Vettel ‘very bitter’ over Ferrari qualifying failure

Sebastian Vettel admits he is “very bitter” over his failure to set a time in qualifying for the German Grand Prix as Ferrari suffered a turbo issue.

On his out lap at the start of Q1, Vettel reported a loss of power and returned to the pits immediately at the request of the team. Ferrari found a problem with the airflow to the turbocharger was the cause and it couldn’t be fixed during the session, leaving Vettel unable to set a time after Ferrari had topped all three practice sessions at Hockenheim.

“I don’t know what happened,” Vettel said. “Something broke in the turbo and it was game over from there. So obviously very bitter. I think the car was great. Lost out on a big chance but hopefully we’ll have a big one coming again tomorrow.

“The car was good — we did some changes that should have been great for this afternoon, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“For sure I’m looking forward to the race but obviously it would’ve been nicer to start at the very front and not the very back.”

Vettel’s teammate Charles Leclerc also suffered from a reliability issue as a fuel system problem prevented him from taking part in Q3, leaving Leclerc provisionally 10th on the grid.

“I’m sure there’s a reason for what happened so obviously it’s the worst possible timing but it is what it is,” Leclerc said. “We certainly didn’t want that to happen, we need to understand what it was and make sure that it never happens again, but nothing we can do now.”