Vettel misses qualifying in Germany

Sebastian Vettel will have to start from the back of the grid or the pit lane at the German Grand Prix after failing to set a time during qualifying.

On his out lap at the start of Q1, Vettel reported that he was losing power and was told to return to the pits for the team to investigate. Ferrari found a turbo-related problem was the cause and could not be rectified in time for Vettel to return to the track.

Although Vettel will be permitted to start from the back of the grid due to the lap times he has already set in practice, it remains to be seen if any components need changing for ones of different specification, which would result in a pit lane start.

Ferrari had been fastest in all three practice sessions, with Vettel topping the first session on Friday and team-mate Charles Leclerc quickest in FP2 and FP3.

The four-time world champion has never won at Hockenheim — he crashed out of the lead there last season — and will need some extraordinary circumstances to change that record after Saturday’s woes.