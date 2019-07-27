Leclerc promises aggressive fightback from P10

Charles Leclerc promises to be aggressive at the start of the German Grand Prix to try and make up ground from 10th on the grid.

Ferrari topped all three practice sessions at Hockenheim but then Sebastian Vettel was unable to set a lap time in qualifying due to a turbo issue, leaving Leclerc to lead the charge. However, after looking competitive in Q1 and Q2, Leclerc himself then couldn’t take part in the final section of qualifying as a fuel system problem struck that leaves him starting on the fifth row.

“I don’t think it’s similar (to Vettel’s problem); I think it’s different,” Leclerc said. “I don’t know, we’ll have to see but it’s sad. We knew that we could challenge for pole at least and it’s unfortunate we could not get the chance to do it. So I will push tomorrow to have a good race.

“Obviously in the car I felt bad for Seb at first because only having one car is such a shame, but when we had the problem it was even worse. It’s a shame for the whole team but I will be pushing very, very hard tomorrow to try and make them all happy again.

“The confidence and the pace I have got, definitely. Tomorrow I am going with a positive mindset, I will be very aggressive in the first part to try and overtake as many cars as we can and then we’ll see where we end up.”

While Lewis Hamilton went on to take pole position and believes his lap might have been good enough to beat Leclerc regardless, the Ferrari driver said it would have been a close battle between the pair.

“Mercedes was very quick too but we definitely had the pace to challenge them. Yeah, it’s a shame.

“We were definitely very, very quick. In Q2 we had to keep a little bit of the tires for the race tomorrow so I was confident for Q3. We don’t have the laps to show how quick we really were, but I definitely believe it was one of those opportunities. Unfortunately we couldn’t show it, but I’m determined to show it tomorrow.”