Jones tops final Pocono practice

Erik Jones paced final NASCAR Cup Series practice at Pocono Raceway with a lap of 172.117 mph.

After multiple issues in opening practice, the final 50-minute session was uneventful.

Behind Jones was Kurt Busch at 172.051 mph and Matt DiBenedetto at 171.373. Completing the top five were William Byron at 171.246 mph and Kyle Busch at 171.226 mph.

Jimmie Johnson was sixth-fastest at 170.768 mph followed by Ryan Preece at 170.671 mph, Ryan Blaney at 170.568 mph, Denny Hamlin at 170.506 mph, and Michael McDowell at 170.490 mph.

In his backup car, Kyle Larson was 24th in practice at 168.612 mph. Chase Elliott was 26th in his backup car at 168.457 mph.

Darrell Wallace Jr. did not get on track in final practice as his Richard Petty Motorsports team had to change his engine.

Of the drivers who ran 10 consecutive laps, William Byron was the best over Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 4:05 p.m. ET.