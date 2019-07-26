Pikes Peak Hill Climb drops bikes for 2020

The 2020 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will not include a motorcycle program while analysis for long-term viability of motorcycles in the “Race to the Clouds” is conducted.

After their review of the 2019 event, the Board of Directors of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb have decided that there will be no motorcycle program offered in 2020 so that race organizers can gather data and analytics to review more thoroughly the impact of their absence on the overall event.

“Motorcycles have been a part of the PPIHC for the past 29 years, and their history on America’s Mountain dates back to the inaugural running in 1916,” said event chairman Tom Osborne. “That said, the motorcycle program hasn’t been an annual event. They have run 41 of the 97 years we’ve been racing on Pikes Peak. It’s just time to take a hard look at every aspect of the race, including the motorcycle program, and determine whether or not the event may change,” he added.

This year’s running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was marred by the fatal crash of fastest motorcycle qualifier Carlin Dunne in a crash a short distance from the summit on race day.

The PPIHC said its staff and board members “will continue to track all metrics related to the annual race and make a final determination in late 2020 about whether or not the inclusion of a motorcycle program will take place in future years.”