Gasly apologizes to Red Bull for crash

Pierre Gasly apologized to his Red Bull team after his heavy crash towards the end of second practice at the German Grand Prix.

Exiting the final corner, Gasly tried to catch some oversteer but it pitched the car wide through the gravel and into the barrier at relatively high speed. The whole left-hand side of his Red Bull was damaged in the incident — which brought out the red flags — and the Frenchman says he is sorry that his team will have a busy night in high temperatures trying to make repairs ahead of final practice on Saturday.

15 minutes before the end of FP2 😮 A dramatic ending to day one in Germany for Pierre Gasly 💥#F1 #GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/PK8dQDvptd — Formula 1 (@F1) July 26, 2019

“It was quite a tricky day today,” Gasly said. “We managed to get some decent laps during FP1 and the feeling with the car was good. We completed the normal tests and then in FP2, we had a couple of issues which meant we didn’t get a short run on soft tires and that put us back in the classifications, but the feeling was still good.

“Unfortunately, towards the end of the session I lost the car exiting the final corner during a long run and hit the barrier. Fortunately I wasn’t using my race engine or gearbox, but more importantly I’m really sorry for the boys in the garage and I want to apologize to them as the repairs will make for a long night.

“Looking ahead to tomorrow, the conditions are going to be completely different so we need to learn from today and analyze all the tests we have done.”

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko wants Gasly to bounce back quickly from the error, but warned the car might not be in the same specification for the rest of the weekend as a result of the crash.

“He lost it,” Marko said. “No issue on the car. He just lost it.

“I hope (his confidence isn’t hurt). First we have to see that we can repair the car — I’m sure we can, but we are running out of parts now, that’s the problem.”