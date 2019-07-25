Steiner still angry at Haas drivers

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner admits he is still angry at Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen after the pair collided at the British Grand Prix.

The two drivers came together on the opening lap, with light contact in the first sector giving both punctures that eventually forced them to retire. Steiner was livid after the race and upon arriving at Hockenheim for the German Grand Prix he says he has still not calmed down nearly two weeks later.

“We need to see what we will do,” Steiner said. “We haven’t done anything yet but I think they got the message pretty clear after the race in Silverstone.

“I’m still not over it, because you have got a certain amount of opportunities. Obviously this year we are struggling in some of the races and I cannot say we would have been fantastic, but on Friday it was a lot better on long runs.

“Would it have been the same in the race? 100 percent I cannot say but the chances were high. And then you go out at Turn 5 and we are P9 in the championship, and I think our position does not reflect where we are in reality. We have got these big ups and downs — and when we have got ups, we put ourselves down one way or another, so that is quite frustrating.”

Steiner says there were talks after the Spanish Grand Prix — where the drivers also made light contact while racing — and what happened in Silverstone went against what had been agreed at that time.

“You know what I can do — I can do a lot but I think they need to understand where we are. That’s the disappointing thing for me. They don’t let me down as a person, they let the team down.

“Like I say I’m still not over it. Normally I get over things pretty quick, but this one — because we had a clear talk after Barcelona about what to do and what not to do, and it wasn’t followed — is disappointing.”

Steiner says both drivers share the blame equally because they did not respect his rules, with a plan in place if one driver yields to avoid contact.

“Yes, I think it is equal because my instructions from Barcelona were quite clear — even if the guy has gone backwards he will be put forward again, so that should have taken that question out.

“Otherwise you are sitting around the table forever and you never end up at 100% to 0%; it is always 70-30 or 60-40 and then you discuss and discuss and never get a conclusion. Instead of having that I said let’s do it like this: We’ll look afterwards and if the guy who lifted was right then he will then move forward if needed.”