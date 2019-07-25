St. Petersburg extends GP contract with city through 2024

The St. Petersburg City Council has unanimously approved a four-year extension to the existing agreement with race promoter Green Savoree St. Petersburg, ensuring the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will maintain its March date on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar through at least 2024.

“The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said. “I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years. I want to thank Kim Green and Kevin Savoree for their partnership, and for their dedication to St. Pete.”

The city also confirmed the dates for the event for the duration of the agreement, as follows:

March 12-15, 2020

March 11-14, 2021

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

“We are thrilled that the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will continue on the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront and Albert Whitted Airport,” said Kim Green, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg. “The success and continued growth of the event is only possible with the great partnership we’ve enjoyed with the City of St. Petersburg, Mayor Kriseman and his tremendous team, and this overwhelming support from City Council. Personally, I’m proud to call St. Petersburg home and raise my family in this city.”

The city and promoter also noted the positive impact on the local community the event has had through fundraising efforts for both Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg. Since 2016, through the Modern Business Associates 5K run on the track, over $200,000 has been raised for the Police Athletic League. The city’s “Embrace the Race” campaign has worked with local businesses to create a great experience for visitors as well as expand the economic impact that the race has each year.