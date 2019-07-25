Preview: RM Sotheby’s Monterey Auction

Among the numerous highlights of RM Sotheby’s Aug. 15-17 sale at the Monterey Conference Center is the complete lineage of the Ford GT model, a line-up of four rare Ferrari sports and racing cars from the 1950s and ’60s, and the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 associated with the James Bond film “Thunderball.”

The Aston Martin, presented as part of RM Sotheby’s “Evening with Aston Martin” in Monterey, is one of just three surviving examples commissioned in period by Eon Productions and fitted with MI6 Q Brand specifications as featured in the iconic Bond films “Thunderball” and “Goldfinger.”

Also on the docket is a 1939 Porsche Type 64, the oldest car to wear the Porsche badge and the only surviving Type 64.