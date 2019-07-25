Championship pressure builds for second half of Global Mazda MX-5 Cup

With three race weekends in the books and three yet to be written, the drivers of the Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires championship still have a lot of racing to do as they take to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend. The 2.258-mile natural terrain road course will play host for two 45-minute Global MX-5 Cup races as the series enters the second half of the 2019 season.

The chase for three different titles is still in full force with just a few points separating the ND2, ND1 and rookie championships. $375,000 in prizes from Mazda is up for grabs, creating heated battles across the stacked 29-car field as showcased by the 1,341 passes for position that have happened in the first six races.

Extending a program that saw great engagement during the Circuit of the Americas, Barber Motorsports Park and Road America rounds, Mazda will host a live stream starting five minutes before the races on MazdaMotorsports.com for both the Saturday (11:25 a.m. ET) and Sunday (8:50 a.m. ET) rounds.

Live timing and scoring for Friday’s practices (8:00 a.m. and 1:05 p.m.) and qualifying on Saturday (8:00 a.m.) will be available at MX-5Cup.com.