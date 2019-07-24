When life gives you lemons

Three lucky raffle winners have taken home Global Mazda MX-5 Cup cars while helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Lemons of Love

In 2017, Lemons of Love, Mazda Motorsports and Long Road Racing first worked together to give away a Global Mazda MX-5 Cup car in a raffle to raise money for the charity that sends out care packages for those going through chemotherapy cancer treatment and operates a cancer resource center. Lemons of Love has now given away three race cars, and will soon be selling raffle tickets for the fourth, which will be given away next year.

“The car raffle was my wife’s idea about four years ago,” explains Long Road Racing principal Glenn Long of wife Alana, who recently lost her own battle with cancer. “Alana and Jill Swanson Peltier discussed the idea at VIR when we were just showing the pre-production Global MX-5 Cup car to the world.”

Lemons of Love was founded by Swanson Peltier, whose career had been in the racing industry, in 2014 after she was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer. As she began chemotherapy, a friend gave her a bag filled with items to ease her time in treatment. She decided that everyone going through chemotherapy could use such a care package and began Lemons of Love to deliver such items to cancer patients throughout the world. The Global MX-5 Cup car giveaway has been a big source of funds for the charity in recent years.