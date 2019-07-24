TV Ratings: Iowa, Lime Rock, New Hampshire

Rain once again impacted racing on TV last weekend, with IndyCar’s Iowa 300 being pushed back into the early hours of Sunday morning, also affecting IMSA coverage plans in the process.

With the IndyCar delay, NBCSN opted to shift its delayed coverage of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT round from Lime Rock earlier on Saturday up into IndyCar’s original time slot, where it averaged 213,000 household viewers.

When it finally got going, the NTT IndyCar Series race at Iowa averaged 156,000 viewers on NBCSN, after earlier coverage of the rain delay had netted 259,000. Last year’s IndyCar race in Iowa — run on a Sunday afternoon — had a 0.31 rating and averaged 452,000 viewers on NBCSN.

NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series has had its share of weather-related delays this season, but soaked up plenty of sun Sunday afternoon in New Hampshire. The NBCSN telecast averaged a 1.72 rating and 2.8m viewers, up from a 1.53/2.5m on the same network last year…when it was rain delayed by a couple of hours.

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire netted a 0.68 and 1.0m on NBCSN Saturday afternoon, identical to last year’s telecast.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series was back on FOX’s over-the-air network Sunday afternoon from Denver, and averaged a 0.47/676,000. That’s down from a 0.61/875,000 for last year’s Denver finals, also on FOX.