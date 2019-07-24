Photos: 2019 WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman by Hawk

Above: Brad Hill was not going to let a little water keep him from having a blast in his 1975 Embassy Hill GH1.

Mother nature gave us everything she had last weekend during the 2019 Weathertech International Challenge with Brian Redman by Hawk. There was heat, rain, wind, and maybe the threat of a little lightning sprinkled here and there. However – the fans, workers, and drivers gave everything right back and the result was another spectacular event at Road America.

Here are a few scenes from the weekend thanks to VM Photographer Scott Paceley and Circulation Manager Nick Lish. Look for Scott’s photos and Burt Levy’s words from the event in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport. Until then, enjoy!

Click the links below to view the images at VintageMotorsport.com:

Gallery 1

Gallery 2