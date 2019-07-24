Mercedes and Ferrari sign up for second Netflix F1 series

The Formula 1 documentary series ‘Drive to Survive’ will return to Netflix for a second season next year, with both Mercedes and Ferrari being featured this time around.

Produced by Box to Box films, the first series was filmed throughout the 2018 season with the participation of eight of the 10 teams, as Mercedes and Ferrari had refused to take part. The 10-part series was released globally ahead of this year’s Australian Grand Prix and secured a strong audience, leading to a renewal.

Box to Box has had crews following the sport throughout this season already, but F1 has now confirmed there will be another series on Netflix next year, with all teams expected to be featured.

“We are thrilled to once again be working with Netflix on the second series of ‘Drive to Survive,’” F1’s director of media rights Ian Holmes said. “It is a truly unique series which allows fans to see the unseen side of F1, showcasing the personalities and emotions each team and driver goes through, both on and off the grid.

“’Drive to Survive’ has enabled us to reach an entire new fanbase globally and partnering with Netflix for a second season ensures we are continuing to put fans at the heart of what we do, making the sport more open and accessible to all.”