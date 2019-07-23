Szafnauer: Racing Point yet to unlock potential

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes there is more potential in the team’s current car as the team prepares to introduce upgrades at this weekend’s German Grand Prix.

Racing Point started strongly, picking up 17 points in the opening four races, including a double-points finish in Azerbaijan. Since then, though, the team has managed just two points, which came courtesy of Lance Stroll in Canada, and Szafnauer said recent results have not shown what the car is capable of.

“At the halfway point of the season, we certainly believe there is more to come from the RP19,” Szafnauer said. “With an incredibly close middle of the grid, there will be some weekends that play more to our strengths and it’s important that we capitalize on those. Silverstone was a missed opportunity to score points. A number of factors counted against us, including some bad luck.

“This weekend will see the arrival of some aero development items as we continue our push for performance. We will use Friday for testing to hopefully unlock more speed from the car.”

Sergio Perez was critical of Racing Point’s lack of competitiveness on Saturday evening at Silverstone, but then delivered a strong drive in the race and believes he would have finished inside the points but for a brake-balance issue that led to a collision with Nico Hulkenberg.

Having not scored since Baku, the Mexican is looking to Germany to kick off a better second half.

“I hope Germany will be a turning point in our season,” Perez said. “I’ve been unlucky lately – especially at Silverstone last week, where we deserved to get a decent result.

“I believe we can make some good steps with the car before the summer break, and hopefully our luck will change, too. I believe in the work we are doing and I know it’s just a matter of time until we get back to where we belong – scoring points.”