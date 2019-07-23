Racing Team Nederland close to WEC tire choice decision

Racing Team Nederland will be the final team in LMP2 to select which tire manufacturer it will race with throughout the 2019/20 WEC season, and will make its decision shortly.

RACER understands that the Dutch team, which is running with ORECA for the first time in public in Spain, will make its choice before the end of the Prologue Test tomorrow. The team’s current plan is to complete all its running tomorrow on its chosen brand of rubber, though it may wait until mid-way through the third of the four sessions on Wednesday morning before making the call.

RTN is the only team that has been sampling both Michelin and Goodyear tires in Spain. In the first session today, RTN’s best time, set by F2 driver Nyck de Vries, is understood to have been on Goodyears. Giedo van der Garde and Frits van Eerd have also been comparing the selection of compounds available, before the team’s new signing Job van Uitert joins the team for running tomorrow ahead of his partial season campaign, which he told RACER is “a dream come true.”

The Jackie Chan DC Racing and Jota Sport ORECAs – which are both run by Jota’s staff – will run with Goodyear. Team principal Sam Hignett spoke to RACER and revealed that there was a brief discussion internally about whether the team would run Michelins, but it has opted against testing the French rubber.

Jota has a long-standing relationship with Dunlop, which has been replaced by its parent company Goodyear for the upcoming season in LMP2, and “has had many strong results and successes over the years” with the constructors dedicated LMP division. Therefore, Hignett said, “it wasn’t a tough decision”.

High Class Racing, which runs on Dunlops with its ORECA in the European Le Mans Series, has also committed to Goodyear.

This means that should RTN choose Goodyear, it will be a 50/50 split for the upcoming season, with United Autosports, Signatech Alpine, Cetilar Racing and Cool Racing all set to see out the season with Michelin.

Following the Prologue test, the Goodyear teams will stay on for a further private three-day tire test to assist Goodyear in narrowing down its specification selection ahead of Silverstone.