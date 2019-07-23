Enerson to make Carlin return at Mid-Ohio

Former Indy Lights driver and two-time NTT IndyCar Series starter RC Enerson will make his return with Carlin Racing in the No. 31 Chevy at Mid-Ohio. The Floridian impressed in three outings with Dale Coyne Racing in 2016, and tested for Carlin in February during Spring Training at Circuit of The Americas as part of an initiative to relaunch his IndyCar ambitions.

With the vacancy created by Patricio O’Ward alongside team veteran Max Chilton, Enerson will step into the seat filled by Sage Karam at the most recent road/street course race in Toronto.

“It’s really great to be back driving with Carlin,” the 22-year-old said. “We’ve been working really hard to get something together to get me back in the seat at some point this season, and I couldn’t be happier that it’s all come together for Mid-Ohio. Mid-Ohio has always been one of my favorite tracks on the schedule. I’ve just always loved the elevation changes and all of the high-speed flowing corners.”

Enerson competed for Coyne at Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen and Sonoma in 2016, giving the Lucas Oil School of Racing-sponsored driver an edge after spending so much time out of the cockpit.

“I know we have some work to do this weekend, but I’m confident that with both my experience and the team’s at Mid-Ohio we can put together a solid result,” he said.