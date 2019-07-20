Porsches lead into Lime Rock qualifying

No need for a warm-up at Lime Rock Park, with temperatures already at 85 degrees at 9 a.m. as the Northeast Grand Prix got underway with a 20-minute practice period for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT competitors.

The session segued into qualifying after a 10-minute break, to set the field for the two-hour, 40-minute race at 3:10 p.m. ET.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Lakeville, Connecticut area — home to the historic road circuit — with the mercury expected to soar into the mid-90s this afternoon. The original forecast of a 20 percent chance of an isolated thunderstorm has been increased to 40 percent chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

The Porsche GT Team ran 1-2 to lead the morning session. Lance Vanthoor ran 49.385s in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR, 0.143s faster than Nick Tandy in the No. 911. Oliver Gavin was third, 49.837s in the No. 4 Corvette Racing C7.8.

Matt Campbell led the GTD competitors, 51.354s in the No. 91 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, followed by Trent Hindman, 51.453s in the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3, and Ben Keating, 51.602s in the No. 33 Wynns Riley Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT3. Robby Foley was fourth, 51.702 in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, followed by Jack Hawksworth, 51.768s in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

“This is my first time here, and the track is so much fun,” said Wright. “Lime Rock is iconic, and it suits the Porsche. I’m really enjoying my time here.”

The 20-minute session ran green flag to flag, following Friday’s three sessions all run without a red flag.

UP NEXT: Qualifying for GTD is at 9:35 a.m., followed by GTLM at 10 a.m. The Michelin Pilot Challenge will race for two hours beginning at 11:10 a.m. The two-hour, 40-minute Northeast Grand Prix starts at 3:10 p.m. A delayed same-day broadcast on NBCSN begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.