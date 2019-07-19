VeeKay to test for ECR at Portland

Last year’s Indy Pro 2000 champion and current Indy Lights racer Rinus VeeKay will test an Indy car for the first time next month. The 18-year-old Dutchman will drive Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet at Portland International Raceway on August 7.

“We are excited to test Rinus at Portland,” said team owner Ed Carpenter, who returns to the cockpit of the No. 20 this weekend at Iowa Speedway “The Indy Lights series has produced high-level talent, and ECR has always looked at drivers coming out of that series. Rinus had a very strong season up to this point, and we are excited to evaluate him at this upcoming test.”

VeeKay is currently ranked second in the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires standings, with three wins. In all he has 13 wins and 29 podium finishes in the three Road to Indy categories since joining the USF2000 series in 2017.

“I’m incredibly happy with the opportunity to test an Indy car with Ed Carpenter Racing,” said VeeKay. “It has always been my main goal and dream to drive and IndyCar and I will give it my utmost effort and focus to show what I’m capable of. I want to thank Ed Carpenter Racing for the opportunity and their trust. I also want to thank my family and partners, JUMBO, La Place, Team Netherlands/KNAFTalent, Gullwing Racing Insurance, Mazda Motorsports and Cooper Tires for their continued support of my racing career.”