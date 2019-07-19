Elliott leads Loudon practice as Hamlin, Newman find the wall

Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman both hit the wall with just minutes remaining in opening NASCAR Cup Series practice at New Hampshire.

Hamlin spun his No. 11 Toyota entering Turn 3 and hit the wall with the left rear. He will be in a backup car for the rest of the weekend.

Not the way @dennyhamlin wanted to start his @NHMS weekend. Take a look at what ended the No. 11's practice early. pic.twitter.com/gJYLQWKJJx — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 19, 2019

“Well the PJ1 tightens the cars up so much from your baseline setup that you’re just spending the whole practice trying to free up and we just overstepped it there,” said Hamlin.

The No. 6 Ford team for Newman has also unloaded the backup car. Newman got out of the groove in Turn 3 and smacked the wall with the right rear.

Both drivers will drop to the rear of the field for the start of the race Sunday afternoon.

The 50-minute session meanwhile was paced by Chase Elliott at 137.086 mph (27.784 seconds). Kyle Busch was second quick at 136.874 mph with Matt DiBenedetto third at 136.874 mph.

Completing the top five were Ryan Blaney at 136.815 mph and Daniel Suarez at 136.791 mph.

Alex Bowman (136.766 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (136.746 mph), Kevin Harvick (136.668 mph), Brad Keselowski (136.497 mph), and Joey Logano (136.360 mph) filled out the top 10.

Harvick is the defending race winner. Logano ran the most laps in practice, 26.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET.