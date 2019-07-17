Inside The Sports Car Paddock, July 16
Image by Galstad/LAT
Inside The Sports Car Paddock, July 16
By:
Marshall Pruett
It’s the 23rd installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the unique driver rotation his pole-winning team employed at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and close with a discussion on the nuances of Balance of Performance with vehicles that have run out of adjustments to find speed.
Braun’s followed by a pair of GT racing stars in Magnus Racing’s Andy Lally, who shares insights on this weekend’s IMSA race for GTLM and GTD cars at Lime Rock Park, and we wrap with Dinner With Racer’s Ryan Eversley, who survived to tell us about his first experience competing in the Stadium Super Truck series.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 3m25s)
Andy Lally (26m00s)
Ryan Eversley (38m48s)
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
