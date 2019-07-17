Inside The Sports Car Paddock, July 16

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Image by Galstad/LAT

It’s the 23rd installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun on the unique driver rotation his pole-winning team employed at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and close with a discussion on the nuances of Balance of Performance with vehicles that have run out of adjustments to find speed.

Braun’s followed by a pair of GT racing stars in Magnus Racing’s Andy Lally, who shares insights on this weekend’s IMSA race for GTLM and GTD cars at Lime Rock Park, and we wrap with Dinner With Racer’s Ryan Eversley, who survived to tell us about his first experience competing in the Stadium Super Truck series.

Interviews:

  1. Jeff Braun (starts at 3m25s)
  2. Andy Lally (26m00s)
  3. Ryan Eversley (38m48s)

