Carlin to field Karam, Daly at Iowa

Sage Karam’s one-off return to NTT IndyCar Series action outside the Indianapolis 500 has received an extension from Carlin Racing, which will utilize the former Indy Lights champion Saturday night under the lights at Iowa Speedway.

The Pennsylvanian will return to the site of his most thrilling IndyCar drive, where he claimed his lone podium after placing third in 2015. Fresh from an educational weekend in Toronto driving the No. 31 Carlin Chevy, Karam will complement fellow American Conor Daly, who returns to the No. 59 Chevy.

“We were very impressed with Sage’s steady progression throughout the Toronto race weekend and his willingness to learn and adapt,” said team owner Trevor Carlin. “The fact that he hadn’t been on a street course since 2015 and was still able to come right out of the gate confident and constantly improving every session was extremely impressive.

“The SmartStop Self Storage Chevrolet looked great out on track and their group has been a pleasure to work with, so we couldn’t be more pleased to have them back this weekend in Iowa. Sage has done really well in Iowa in the past, so hopefully we can use his experience and our past success at Iowa Speedway to come away with a good result for the team.”

Karam, who wasn’t sure what to expect after joining the sophomore IndyCar program in Canada, was pleased to learn he’ll have another chance to showcase his talents.

“I’m really excited to be back again this weekend with Carlin for the Iowa 300. Iowa Speedway has always been a good track for me in the past, so I’m really looking forward to getting back to work there,” he said.

“Coming off of a very productive weekend in Toronto, I’m looking forward to applying everything I’ve learned and continuing to work with the team to get the best results possible. A huge thank you to everyone at Carlin and SmartStop Self Storage for a great opportunity to race at one of my favorite tracks.”

Daly, meanwhile, will reprise his newfound role as Carlin’s oval specialist, following on from his previous call-up at Texas after Max Chilton elected to only compete on road and street courses for the remainder of the season.