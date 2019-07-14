Rosenqvist tops Toronto warm-up

Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske flexed their collective muscles in the final warm-up before this afternoon’s Honda Indy Toronto, as Felix Rosenqvist led the way in his Honda-powered NTT Data No. 10 with a lap of 59.9469s, while teammate Scott Dixon ran second most of the way until being edged by Penske’s Will Power in the late stages with a lap just 0.013s slower than the Swede’s. Graham Rahal also stepped up with fourth overall for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, while Josef Newgarden and polesitter Simon Pagenaud rounded out the top five in the Chevrolet-powered Penske cars.

For Power, it was an encouraging turnaround after his disappointing 15th-place in qualifying, although he admitted the lap times themselves didn’t mean much. “I think the car’s OK…hard to say,” reckoned Power, who stayed on harder black tires while teammate Newgarden ran the option reds, and the championship leader felt reasonably confident about their durability.

“I think we’re in a better situation than Detroit,” said Newgarden, referring to the last time out on this specification of tire, where the degradation drop-off of the reds proved steep. “I think they’re relatively useful here — I think you can use them throughout a stint. So we’ve just gotta crunch the numbers.”

Alexander Rossi was seventh overall, and although he slapped a tire barrier with the left-rear corner in the closing minutes of the 30-minute session, he was able to resume with no apparent damage to his Andretti Autosport Honda.

