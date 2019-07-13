Team LNT confirms WEC Prologue participation

Team LNT has confirmed that both its full-season FIA WEC Ginetta G60-LT-P1s will take part in the upcoming pre-season Prologue test in Barcelona.

The team has been out testing this week in Paul Ricard, and is eager to debut its two AER-powered LMP1s in public. At Barcelona they will run with AER’s upgraded P60C turbo six-cylinder engines, the same specification with which SMP Racing (which has withdrawn its WEC entries for the 2020/21 season) set blistering times in qualifying and enjoyed a trouble-free run to an overall podium at Le Mans last month.

At Ricard, Team LNT was one of multiple WEC teams taking part in the three days of track action. Toyota took a TS050 HYBRID to France, Cetilar Racing ran its Dallara and AF Corse brought with it multiple Ferrari 488 GTEs.

During the test, Team LNT completed 870 miles of fault-free running adding to its 2019 test program which has totaled nearly 2,000 miles. The car that ran in France is currently undergoing a rebuild ahead of its trip to Spain.

“The car ran fast and totally reliably for all three days in very hot conditions at Paul Ricard. It was a hugely valuable test that sets us up for the Prologue later this month and the season to follow,” said Team LNT’s Lawrence Tomlinson.

Team LNT plan to provide further details of their 2019/20 FIA WEC program during the Prologue.

Meanwhile, French European Le Mans Series team GRAFF has stated its intention to join the FIA WEC for the 2020/21 season. The outfit will take part in the Asian Le Mans Series over the winter to get some experience in international racing ahead of its planned global campaign.