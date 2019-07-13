Pagenaud stays up front in third Toronto practice

Simon Pagenaud held serve Saturday morning in the third practice period for Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.]

After setting the pace Friday in his DXC Technology Chevrolet, Pagenaud backed it up with the fastest lap of 59.365 seconds and sounded ready for qualifying.

“This car is a dream to drive, it goes wherever I want and when things are like that, this place is great,” said the 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner, “My car is just so good everywhere around here and that’s credit to this team.”

Rookie Felix Rosenqvist continued his excellent weekend with the second-quickest lap of 59.534s in Chip Ganassi Racing’s NTT Data Honda while veteran Ryan Hunter-Reay recovered from a spin into the tires to post the third best lap of 59.527s in Andretti Autosport’s DHL Honda.

Two more rookies, Santino Ferrucci and Colton Herta, round out the Top 5. Ferrucci turned 59.663s in Dale Coyne’s Honda and Herta ran 59.672s in the Harding Steinbrenner Honda.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 2 p.m. ET

