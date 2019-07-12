Post-Austria changes paying off, Gasly says

Pierre Gasly says changes he and Red Bull have made since Austria are paying, off based on his pace in Friday practice for the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen won in Austria while Gasly was lapped by his teammate despite getting ahead of him at the start of the race. However, he started the weekend at Silverstone strongly with the fastest time in first practice and then outpaced Verstappen in FP2 as well, with Gasly encouraged to see a step forward after working since the last race.

“I am happy,” Gasly said. “We made a lot of changes since Austria and did a lot of work with the team and the guys to see how we can improve on my side. Also, how we can work better together. It seems to work well so far. It was a positive Friday — it is only Friday so we won’t too excited but it is a really good start.”

Although he was within half a second of the fastest time in FP2 and ahead of Verstappen, Gasly says there is more to come given the challenging conditions.

“It was super windy, from one corner to another you get really different balance and sliding a lot. Even my lap this afternoon wasn’t super and I know I can find a bit more so I think it is tricky for everybody and it will be important not to do any mistakes tomorrow.”

While Gasly rated it as his best Friday of the season to date, Verstappen himself saw the day in a very different light.

“At the moment … I would say this Friday is one of the worst I’ve had this year, so we still have to work,” Verstappen said. “But it is promising that we are still quite close to Mercedes and Ferrari, so that means there is a lot of potential.

“Of course with a new tarmac you need to understand the grip levels a bit but it is good. It is a bit bumpy in some places so that’s a shame but in general there is more grip. All the drivers like that. It was quite windy so it wasn’t easy, and clearly we didn’t have a good car balance so that makes it even more difficult.”