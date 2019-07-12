Kurt Busch paces opening Kentucky practice

Kurt Busch led the way in opening NASCAR Cup Series practice at Kentucky Speedway with a lap of 183.742 mph (29.389 seconds).

Busch was the fastest of just three Chevrolets in the top 10, jumping to the top of the leaderboard late in the 50-minute session. Second quickest was Aric Almirola at 183.542 mph while Daniel Suarez was third quick at 183.101 mph.

Completing the top five was Jimmie Johnson at 182.723 mph and Kyle Busch at 182.550 mph. Kentucky is one of four current tracks that Johnson has never won on, while Busch is a two-time Kentucky winner.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Larson at 182.149 mph, Brad Keselowski at 182.082 mph, Kevin Harvick at 181.996 mph, Erik Jones at 181.935 mph, and Clint Bowyer at 181.800 mph.

Chase Elliott ran the most laps (51) in practice. He was 14th fastest at 181.165 mph.

In best 10 consecutive lap average it was Denny Hamlin quickest over Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, and Daniel Hemric.

There are 36 cars entered in the Quaker State 400.

UP NEXT: Final practice at 1:35 p.m. ET.