Keselowski tops final Kentucky practice

Brad Keselowski and paced the final NASCAR Cup Series practice Friday afternoon at Kentucky.

Keselowski put down the quickest lap at 182.303mph, putting him clear of closest rival Kevin Harvick’s 181.794mph.

Denny Hamlin was third-quickest at 181.763mph. Completing the top five was Ryan Blaney at 181.702 mph and Clint Bowyer at 181.458mph.

Sixth-quickest was Chase Elliott at 181.372mph, followed by Erik Jones at 181.336mph, Daniel Suarez at 181.305mph, Kyle Larson at 181.214mph, and Kyle Busch at 181.196mph.

Two-time defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. was 20th on the speed chart at 179.796mph.

Suarez not only ran the most laps of any driver at 63, but was also the best driver in the 10 consecutive lap averages. He was followed by Busch, Kevin Harvick, Keselowski, and Hamlin.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 6:05 p.m. ET.