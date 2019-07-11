Williams extends deal with title sponsor ROKiT until 2023

Williams has announced the expansion of its title sponsorship with ROKiT from a three-year deal to a five-year partnership.

The end of the Martini sponsorship last season paved the way for telecommunications brand ROKiT to partner with Williams for three years in a deal announced at the launch of the team’s livery in February. While Williams has yet to score a point following a disappointing start to the season – coming after the car missed the start of testing – ROKiT has extended the deal by a further two years until the end of 2023.

“We are delighted to announce this extension to our partnership with ROKiT,” deputy team principal Claire Williams said. “As I said in February, this is a natural partnership based on shared values of innovation, engineering excellence and trust.

“ROKiT joined the team at a challenging time and it means a great deal to us that they believe in our vision and are committed to helping us achieve it. I’ve personally enjoyed working with the team at ROKiT and look forward to continuing this work in the years ahead.”

The team says the extension is designed to provide “a stable base from which to deliver the partnership’s strategic goals”, with ROKiT already having seen “dramatic results” on a number of fronts. ROKiT chairman Jonathan Kendrick says he the benefits for his company are added to by a desire to help Williams fight back from its current position.

“Our relationship with the Williams Racing team supports our position as a global player in the mobile phone industry, entertainment and drinks business,” Kendrick said. “We have exciting plans to produce exclusive ROKiT Williams Racing content for our ROKiT phones, as well as strong distribution for ABK and Bogarts. I am also committed to helping the team get back onto the podium, where they should be.”

The announcement of the extension comes at the same time as Rich Energy – a company that held talks with Williams regarding title sponsorship last year – is trying to save its deal with Haas after claiming via social media that it had terminated its contract.