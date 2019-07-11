Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, with Colton Herta and Michael Duncalfe

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta and Road To Indy team owner Michael Duncalfe visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto event. IndyCar reporter and show host Marshall Pruett opens the show with answers to listener questions submitted via social media.

  1. MP Q&A (starts at 14m51s)
  2. Colton Herta (1h24m51s)
  3. Michael Duncalfe (1h46m13s)

