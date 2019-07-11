The Week In IndyCar, with Colton Herta and Michael Duncalfe

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta and Road To Indy team owner Michael Duncalfe visit The Week In IndyCar podcast ahead of this weekend’s Honda Indy Toronto event. IndyCar reporter and show host Marshall Pruett opens the show with answers to listener questions submitted via social media.

Marshall Pruett

The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.