Skip Barber Racing School headed to IMS October 8-18

The Skip Barber Racing School is headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the first time Oct. 8-18, 2019, offering three levels of instruction for aspiring race car drivers or experienced racers looking to advance their skills at the ‘Racing Capital of the World.’

Founded in 1975, the Skip Barber Racing School (SBRS) is one of the largest racing instructional schools in the world and has provided on-track and classroom education for some of the greatest drivers in nearly all disciplines of North American and global motorsports.

Nearly one-third of the starters in the Indianapolis 500 over the last 30 years are graduates of SBRS, including 2016 winner Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti, Michael Andretti, Conor Daly, Bryan Herta, Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Spencer Pigot and many more.

“The Skip Barber Racing School and Indianapolis Motor Speedway both are leaders in their respective areas of global motorsports, so the arrival of the school this October to the Racing Capital of the World is a perfect fit,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “I can vouch for the quality of the instruction for new and experienced racers at the school, as I took a Skip Barber course early in my racing career. Every student will enjoy the iconic experience of crossing the Yard of Bricks and driving in the shadow of the IMS Pagoda while learning from the best instructors.”

SBRS will offer One Day and Three Day Racing Schools and a Two-Day Advanced Race Licensing school each of 11 consecutive days on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course. Instruction is available to individuals, as well as groups or corporate event attendees.

“We couldn’t be any happier than to provide the opportunity for participants to experience Indy at our school,” SBRS CEO Anthony DeMonte said. “What an experience.”

The One Day Racing School is the perfect program for the person new to racing. This day-long experience allows the driver to experience SBRS’ track-prepared school cars on the racetrack.

This school begins with an in-depth classroom session instructing about the racing line and vehicle dynamics. The program rapidly picks up the pace as students experience the thrill of these high-horsepower, high-grip race cars with lead follow laps on the racetrack.

The Three Day Racing School is every driver’s gateway to motorsports and racing. This is SBRS’ signature product – with a curriculum that combines classroom sessions with practical, hands-on seat time. The Three Day Racing School is a prerequisite for racers interested in obtaining a club, professional or international racing license.

In this unique program, students master the fundamentals of racing in classroom and driving sessions. The cars used in the program are track-prepared School Cars. The School Car has braking and cornering capabilities that vastly exceed any street or sports car.

The Two Day Advanced Racing School picks up right where the Three Day Racing School leaves off and helps the participant transition from student to racer. In this school, students can polish their developed skills, while adding speed and consistency. In addition to on-track instruction from world-renowned instructors, drivers go wheel-to-wheel against the instructors to practice race situations and hone their racecraft.

Registration and more information are available at http://www.skipbarber.com/IMS/