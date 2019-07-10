Racing on TV, July 11-14

The ABB Formula E championship will be decided in New York’s double-header, airing on FOX and FS1.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, July 11
|Kentucky
qualifying
|4-5pm
|
|Watkins Glen
|6-8pm (D)
|
|Kentucky race
|7:30-10pm
|
Friday, July 12
|British GP practice 1
|4:55-6:30am
|
|British GP practice 2
|8:55-10:30am
|
|Toronto practice 1
|11:05-11:50am
|
|Kentucky practice
|11:30am-12:30pm
1:30-2:30pm
|
|Toronto practice 2
|3:15-4:00pm
|
|Kentucky qualifying
|4:15-5:30pm
|
|Kentucky qualifying
|6-7pm
|
|Kentucky race
|7:30-10pm
|
Saturday, July 13
|British GP practice 3
|5:55-7am
|
|British GP
qualifying
|8:55-10am
|
|Toronto practice 3
|10:20-11:05am
|
|Toronto qualifying
|2-3:30pm
|
|New York race 1
|3:30-5pm
|
|Kentucky – race
|7:30-11pm
|
|Monterey race 1
|8-9:30pm
(SDD)
|
Sunday, July 14
|British GP – race
|9-11am
|
|Toronto warm-up
|12:15-
12-45pm
|
|Zandvoort
|3-5pm (SDD)
|
|Toronto race
|3:30-6pm
|
|New York race 2
|3:30-5pm
|
|Monterey race 2
|6:30-8pm
(SDD)
|
|Ensenada
|8-9pm
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat
