Racing on TV, July 11-14

The ABB Formula E championship will be decided in New York’s double-header, airing on FOX and FS1.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, July 11

Kentucky
qualifying		 4-5pm

Watkins Glen 6-8pm (D)

Kentucky race 7:30-10pm

Friday, July 12

British GP practice 1 4:55-6:30am

British GP practice 2 8:55-10:30am

Toronto practice 1 11:05-11:50am

Kentucky practice 11:30am-12:30pm
1:30-2:30pm

Toronto practice 2 3:15-4:00pm

Kentucky qualifying 4:15-5:30pm

Kentucky qualifying 6-7pm

Kentucky race 7:30-10pm

Saturday, July 13

British GP practice 3 5:55-7am

British GP
qualifying		 8:55-10am

Toronto practice 3 10:20-11:05am

Toronto qualifying 2-3:30pm

New York race 1 3:30-5pm

Kentucky – race 7:30-11pm

Monterey race 1 8-9:30pm
(SDD)

Sunday, July 14

British GP – race 9-11am

Toronto warm-up 12:15-
12-45pm

Zandvoort 3-5pm (SDD)

Toronto race 3:30-6pm

New York race 2 3:30-5pm

Monterey race 2 6:30-8pm
(SDD)

Ensenada 8-9pm


Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat

