McLaren to retain Sainz, Norris for 2020

McLaren has confirmed it will keep its current driver line-up of Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris for the 2020 season.

The pairing was an all-new one for the team this year following the departures of Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne, with Sainz joining from Renault and Norris stepping up from Formula 2. The pair combined for a double top-eight finish in Austria last time out, and have lifted the team to fourth in the constructors’ championship.

McLaren’s youngest-ever driver line-up will remain in place for 2020, and team principal Andreas Seidl said he is keen to retain stability after the team’s strong start to 2019.

“Today’s announcement provides the team with the continuity to keep pushing forward,” Seidl said. “The performance of both Carlos and Lando have been a key part of the team’s progress. Their feedback has enabled our engineers to develop the MCL34 and look ahead to the MCL35.

“Carlos has played a key role in developing the car using his experience, while Lando has got up to speed with the demands of Formula 1 incredibly quickly and is growing in confidence every weekend. This is welcome news for the whole McLaren team and we look forward to continuing our partnership together.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown, who oversaw the arrival of Sainz and Norris last year, said the drivers are playing a central part in the positive atmosphere within McLaren at present.

“I’m delighted we’re able to announce our 2020 driver line-up ahead of the team’s home race at the British Grand Prix this weekend,” Brown said. “Both Carlos and Lando are proving themselves as racers and are integral to our path to recovery.

“They have made a real contribution to the positive momentum and morale within the team, both at the track and back at the factory. The reception they’ve received from our fans has been outstanding and they are superb ambassadors for the McLaren brand, personifying our Fearlessly Forward mentality.”