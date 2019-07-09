As talks continue regarding the future of the British Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes losing the race at Silverstone would be “disastrous”.

Formula 1’s first world championship race took place at Silverstone back in 1950 and it has been the permanent home of the British GP since 1987. However, the race organizers activated a break clause in its contract two years ago due to concerns over the increasing race hosting fee, and this weekend’s grand prix is set to be the last if a new deal isn’t agreed.

“To lose the British Grand Prix, and particularly to lose it from Silverstone, would be disastrous,” Horner told the Press Association. “It would be fantastic for British motorsport and for Formula 1 to stay at Silverstone. It is the home of grand prix racing. The first-ever grand prix was held there, and seven of Formula 1’s 10 teams are based within a 50-mile radius of Silverstone.”

Silverstone denied reports earlier this year that a new contract had already been finalized, but it is believed a fresh deal is close to being confirmed, with multiple reports claiming an announcement could come as early as this week.

While F1 is still investigating the possibility of hosting a race in London at some stage, Horner says the sport needs to avoid Formula E’s approach of racing on the fringes of the British capital and instead only focus on the city’s iconic areas.



“It only works if it is in proper London,” Horner said. “Dagenham doesn’t really count. If a race takes place in London, you need to see Nelson’s Column or the Queen when the cars pass Buckingham Palace.

“The idea of a London race is an interesting concept as a one-off, and as long as it didn’t detract from the event at Silverstone.”