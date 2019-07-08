Toto Wolff hopes the weather at this weekend’s British Grand Prix will buy his team time to fix a weakness related to high temperatures that was evident in Austria.

The Austrian Grand Prix brought ambient temperatures exceeding 95F, which Mercedes struggled to deal with from a cooling standpoint. As a result the team had to run extremely conservatively and was unable to challenge for victory, and Wolff admitted there is no quick fix to the issue because the car’s bodywork was already opened up as much as possible.

“First of all, I’m really hoping for the typical English weather in Silverstone so we can gain a little bit of time to sort our problems out,” Wolff said. “But then there is no question — there is no alternative than to fix our problems for the coming hot European races, Hockenheim and Budapest. There is just no other option.”

The current forecast is for a relatively cool weekend in the United Kingdom, and while Ferrari had the pace to secure pole position in Austria, Wolff is confidence Silverstone’s layout will play to his team’s strengths.



“I think that the power deployment maybe isn’t as much of a differentiator through the fast corners, so I think Silverstone should be much more to our liking,” he said. “Maybe not as good as Paul Ricard, but much better than Austria.”

Austria delivered a Ferrari pole and Red Bull win, but came off the back of a dominant Mercedes performance in France, and Wolff is wary of pressing the panic button based on the past two races.

“People have criticized that there is not enough hard racing and that Mercedes were too far ahead,” he said. “I think (in Austria) that we’ve seen a different scenario, and whether they’ve closed the gap or not, let’s look at the next few races and hope the different circuit layouts with a different weather come back to our strengths.”