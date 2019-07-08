NASCAR playoffs watch after Daytona

As expected, a wild day at Daytona has again resulted in some movement on the playoff grid.

Justin Haley winning was a boost for Spire Motorsports but he is ineligible for the playoffs, so a trophy and bragging rights are what he’s taken away from the weekend.

The seven drivers at the top of the grid with victories remained unchanged, although Joey Logano won his seventh stage of the season to add another playoff point to his total. At the bottom of the grid, Clint Bowyer went from being 16th to 15th, but his advantage on the cutline evaporated in the big crash on lap 120.

Now sitting last on the playoff grid is Ryan Newman. Coming into the weekend on the outside looking in (by 20 points), Newman survived the carnage for a fifth-place finish. He holds the final spot over Daniel Suarez, who falls off the grid after being collected in a lap 84 accident. Suarez had come into the weekend 15th on the grid with an 18 point advantage.

Here is the playoff grid as it currently stands with eight races to go, with a reminder the grid will be reseeded at the end of the regular season when additional points are awarded to the top 10. Joey Logano is the overall championship point leader.

Kyle Busch: 4 race wins, 25 playoff points

Martin Truex Jr.: 4 race wins, 22 playoff points

Brad Keselowski: 3 race wins, 19 playoff points

Joey Logano: 2 race wins, 17 playoff points

Denny Hamlin: 2 race wins, 13 playoff points

Chase Elliott: 1 race win, 7 playoff points

Alex Bowman: 1 race win, 5 playoff points

Kevin Harvick: +185 on cutoff, 4 playoff points

Kurt Busch: +124 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Aric Almirola: +72 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Ryan Blaney: + 68 on cutoff, 2 playoff points

William Byron: +58 on cutoff, 1 playoff point

Jimmie Johnson: + 34 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Kyle Larson: +33 on cutoff, 3 playoff points

Clint Bowyer: +4 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Ryan Newman: +3 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Below the cutoff line is Daniel Suarez (-3), Erik Jones (-13), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-45), Paul Menard (-53).