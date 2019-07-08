Mazda doubles down with second straight victory

Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez take first IMSA win Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Mazda Team Joest scored its second-straight one-two finish in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship on Sunday afternoon at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez scored their first victory in the Daytona Prototype international class, with their No. 77 Mazda RT24-P crossing the finish line 1.699-seconds ahead of the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P of Jonathan Bomarito and Harry Tincknell.

For Jarvis and Nunez, their victory at CTMP was their third podium of the season after finishing in second position at Mid-Ohio and Watkins Glen, while second place also represented the third podium finish of the season for Jonathan Bomarito and second for Harry Tincknell.

