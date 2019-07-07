Tincknell Mazda fastest in CTMP warm-up

Looking to make it two consecutive victories in IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship competition, Harry Tincknell put the No. 55 Team Joest Mazda RT-24P atop the chart in Sunday morning’s extended 30-minute warm-up at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for today’s Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix.

Tincknell turned a best lap of 1m05.802s in the Six Hours of The Glen-winning Mazda co-driven by Jonathan Bomarito.

Second was Felipe Nasr, 1m05.843s in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, followed by the Team Penske Acuras of Dane Cameron and Ricky Taylor.

Class leaders were LMP2, Kyle Masson, No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports ORECA Gibson, 1m08.670s; GTLM, Richard Westbrook, No. 67 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT, 1m14.302s; and GTD, Scott Hargrove, No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, 1m16.292s.

CORE autosport decided to change drivers and start Jon Bennett at the back of the 11-car DPi field. This vacates the pole position captured yesterday by Colin Braun in the No. 54 Nissan Ligier, and elevates Helio Castroneves to start first in the No. 7 Team Penske Acura ARX-05. Castroneves qualified at 1m5.526s, 0.074s slowed than Braun.

CORE autosport also opted not to participate in Sunday’s warm-up, joining only the No. 76 Compass Racing McLaren 720S GT3 of Paul Holton and Matt Plumb.

Bill Auberlen has made no secret that he would like to join Scott Pruett atop the list of winning drivers in major North American sports car competition. Auberlen currently has 58 victories, second only to Pruett’s 60. Auberlen and GTD pole winner Robby Foley could move him to only one victory behind Pruett if they can win today in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3.

With Saturday evening’s scheduled NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway postponed by rain, that race will start at 1 p.m. on NBC, moving today’s WeatherTech Championship race to CNBC at the same time.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Green flag for the Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix will wave at 1:05 p.m. ET.