The Week In Sports Cars, July 7, with Graham Goodwin
Image by Jake Galstad/LAT
By: Marshall Pruett |
3 hours ago
This week’s edition of The Week In Sports Cars podcast features DailySportsCar.com’s Graham Goodwin and show host Marshall Pruett, all driven by listener Q&A.
Discussion topics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m46s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h14m20s)
- General (2h21m43s)
Comments