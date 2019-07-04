The Week in IndyCar, July 4 with Pato O'Ward
Image by Portlock/LAT
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
3 hours ago
Carlin Racing’s Pato O’Ward, bound for Japan in the Super Formula series with Red Bull, Sage Karam–O’Ward’s Carlin replacement for the next IndyCar race in Toronto, and USF2000 race-winning Californian-Kiwi Hunter McElrea visit for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar podcast.
And to kick start the show, IndyCar reporter and show host Marshall Pruett opens the show with answers to listener questions submitted via social media.
MP Q&A (starts at 15m39s)
Pato O’Ward (50m08s)
Sage Karam (1h20m01s)
Hunter McElrea (1h46m22s)
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
