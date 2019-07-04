Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week in IndyCar, July 4 with Pato O'Ward

Image by Portlock/LAT

The Week in IndyCar, July 4 with Pato O'Ward

The Week in IndyCar, July 4 with Pato O'Ward

Carlin Racing’s Pato O’Ward, bound for Japan in the Super Formula series with Red Bull, Sage Karam–O’Ward’s Carlin replacement for the next IndyCar race in Toronto, and USF2000 race-winning Californian-Kiwi Hunter McElrea visit for the latest episode of The Week In IndyCar podcast.

And to kick start the show, IndyCar reporter and show host Marshall Pruett opens the show with answers to listener questions submitted via social media.

  1. MP Q&A (starts at 15m39s)
  2. Pato O’Ward (50m08s)
  3. Sage Karam (1h20m01s)
  4. Hunter McElrea (1h46m22s)

