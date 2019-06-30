Mazdas strong as wild Glen start jumbles contenders

Mazda Team Joest ran 1-2 while dominating the opening two hours of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, while two contenders were eliminated and the DPi points leader was wounded before even one green-flag lap was in the books.

Moments after the green flag, the No. 4 Corvette C7.R. of Tommy Milner spun in Turn 4 after slight side-to-side contact with the No. 912 Porsche of Lance Vanthoor in the high-speed Esses. Ben Keating clipped the stopped Corvette in the No. 33 Wynn’s Team Riley Mercedes-AMG GT3 and spun. Both the Corvette and Mercedes were finished for the day, while Ryan Hardwick in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing 1st Phorm Lamborghini Huracan GT3 and Zach Robichon in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R were forced to pit after running over debris.

The race restarted at the 13-minute mark…but quickly went back to yellow when Felipe Nasr cut a tire and went straight entering Turn 8 — nearly taking out Action Express Racing teammate Filipe Albuquerque in the process. The points-leading No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V-R lost a lap before making it back to pit road, and the team lost additional laps after encountering difficulties replacing the engine cover and rear wing assembly. The car returned to the race three laps down.

There also was drama for the No. 6 Acura Team Penske ARX-05. Dane Cameron was set to start second, but saw a low-tire pressure sensor when he strapped into the car. The Acura was pushed back to the pits, forcing Cameron started the race on pit road. The team fell off sequence when Cameron served a stop-and-go penalty after green-flag racing finally got underway, although Juan Pablo Montoya was able to regain a lost lap early in the second hour.