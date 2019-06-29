Hulkenberg latest to get grid penalty as Albon takes another

Nico Hulkenberg has become the third driver to take a grid penalty for power unit components at the Austrian Grand Prix, while Honda has made another tactical change.

Daniel Ricciardo took the latest specification of Renault power unit at the French Grand Prix last weekend, while Hulkenberg remained on the previous spec. After Carlos Sainz joined Ricciardo on the upgraded version — resulting in a back of the grid start for the McLaren driver -= Hulkenberg will now use the B spec internal combustion engine (ICE) at the Red Bull Ring.

As it will be Hulkenberg’s fifth new ICE of the season so far, the German will take a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.

Alexander Albon was the other driver to take a penalty this weekend as he uses the upgraded Honda power unit introduced on both Red Bulls and Daniil Kvyat’s car in France. That already meant Albon will start from the back of the grid, and Honda has now also opted to replace the power unit with another one of the upgraded specification, expanding the pool available.

On Friday evening, Alfa Romeo picked up a €5000 fine for having fuel for Antonio Giovinazzi’s car that was more than 13 degrees centigrade below the ambient temperature in FP2. No fuel intended for immediate use in a car may be more than ten degrees centigrade below ambient. The team escaped any further punishment as the incident occurred in practice.