Whatever series Christopher Bell finds himself in for 2020, it will be with Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 24-year-old confirmed on Friday that he has extended his contract with JGR for another year. Currently leading the series with four wins, this is Bell’s second full season in Xfinity. He has 12 career wins in 55 starts.

“It’s really good that I have a job,” said Bell. “Driving for Joe Gibbs Racing is where I want to be. I’m thankful that I get to go for another year.”

Bell’s future continues to be one of the main topics of NASCAR’s silly season, especially with regard to the Monster Energy Cup Series. Bell said the repeated questions and speculation about him moving into the sport’s highest level is “cool.”

Gibbs already has its four Cup Series cars filled with Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Erik Jones. Truex joined the organization this season, while Busch signed a contract extension earlier this year. Hamlin’s most recent extension was in 2017, and Jones has said for months he’s also working on an extension.

Bell said “it’s a little bit too early” to know where he’s going to slot in next season. Will he be remaining in the Xfinity Series or moving to Cup?

“Honestly, I don’t get very much time around Erik or any of our Cup guys, really,” Bell said when asked if the rumors have made things awkward. “I guess Kyle would be the guy that I’m around the most, just because I drove for him and he runs the most Xfinity races.

“As far as the other JGR Cup guys, I really don’t have very much interaction with them.

“There’s really not anything awkward, because you look at the results and all four of their drivers are doing exactly what they need to do. I don’t feel like any of their drivers feel like they’re on the hot seat at all. Obviously, me looking in, there’s not really a hole for me yet. I don’t know where I’m going to be.”