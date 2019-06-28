Sainz, Albon set for back-of-grid starts

Carlos Sainz will join Alexander Albon in starting the Austrian Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of power unit penalties.

Albon was already known to be receiving the updated Honda power unit a race later than teammate Daniil Kvyat, as the three other Honda-powered cars — also including Red Bull — all took the latest specification in France. With a new internal combustion engine (ICE) turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K, Albon will start from the back of the grid as a result.

The technical delegate’s report on Friday morning then confirmed that Sainz is also taking a new power unit in Austria, replacing all six components. Sainz is receiving the upgraded Renault power unit introduced on Daniel Ricciardo’s car at the French Grand Prix, where the Spaniard finished sixth.

Both penalties were confirmed as back of the grid starts, meaning qualifying time will decide which driver starts from 19th and 20th on the last row.

McLaren is currently fourth in the constructors’ championship, eight points clear of Renault. While Ricciardo already has the updated power unit, Renault has opted not to introduce it on Nico Hulkenberg’s car so far this weekend.