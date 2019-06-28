Bottas shakes off 25G crash

Valtteri Bottas says he is in no pain despite registering a 25G impact when he crashed during second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Shortly after Max Verstappen had caused a red flag by crashing at the final corner, Bottas overcorrected at Turn 4 and went into the gravel at high speed. Unable to collect the car from that point, Bottas hit the tire barrier on the outside of the circuit head-on.

After being checked and released form the medical center, Bottas said: “Yes, it was pretty big, but it’s all OK. No pain.

“This morning we had a bit of an issue with the engine, so we had to swap back to the old one for first practice, so that compromised first practice a little bit, but we still found a clear direction on the car set-up and where to go, and made pretty big changes for FP2 and felt a lot better until I had the shunt. But before that it was feeling quite nice. So, overall, a good feeling, but other teams are quick as well.”

With a mixture of hot and windy conditions in FP2, Bottas said the Red Bull Ring was unforgiving on Friday afternoon.



“It is going to be super-hot, especially on Sunday, so that will put cars definitely to the limit in terms of cooling and the brakes, and engine,” he said. “But there were some gusts this afternoon, and I think I managed to find one of them as well. It made it quite tricky, and these corners here, they penalize a lot if you make a small error, as you saw.

“Even though I crashed, I do prefer to be penalized for the mistakes. It makes it more exciting. I think that is how it should be, and definitely mistakes here cost a lot, with aggressive curbs and minimal runs-off and everything.”