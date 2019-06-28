Bottas and Verstappen both crash in Austria FP2

Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen have both suffered heavy crashes during the second practice session at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was the first of the two to go off, losing the rear of his car at the final corner after turn-in. The Red Bull swapped ends and slid backwards into the tire barrier, breaking the rear wing and significantly damaging the right rear corner of the car.

Max Verstappen loses the rear at Turn 10 and flies into the barriers#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mFdcRUxkZB — Formula 1 (@F1) June 28, 2019

Following that red flag, the track had only been live for two minutes when Bottas — quickest at the time — then suffered an even bigger crash.

Turning into Turn 5 — the downhill left hander — Bottas tried to catch the rear as it stepped out on him but appeared to overcorrect, pointing the car at the outside wall. Once on the gravel at high speed, Bottas was a passenger and tried to slow the car before it went head-on into the tire barrier.

The session is still halted here in Spielberg as marshals get to work clearing the track#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/2rI6nomjKS — Formula 1 (@F1) June 28, 2019

The whole front of the Mercedes was significantly damaged in the incident, with Bottas required to head to the medical center to be checked because the impact measured 25G.

With a strong wind blowing during FP2, those two crashes were soon followed by a big spin for Sebastian Vettel at the final corner, with the Ferrari driver just keeping his car out of the barrier and limping back to the pits.