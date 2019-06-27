Ericsson to test for Alfa Romeo and Pirelli in Austria

Marcus Ericsson will drive a 2019 Formula 1 car for the first time during an in-season Pirelli tire test in Austria next week.

The Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver has been enjoying a solid debut season in IndyCar so far, but remains the Alfa Romeo reserve driver after losing his race seat with the team over the winter. Ericsson told RACER at Indianapolis last month that he was keen to get time in the 2019 car at some stage, and it has now been confirmed he will be behind the wheel on Tuesday at the Red Bull Ring.

Pirelli is carrying out two days of tire testing following the Austrian Grand Prix, focusing on its 2020 compounds. While Ericsson will drive on the opening day, he will then hand over to race driver Antonio Giovinazzi for Wednesday.

Ericsson is already present at the Red Bull Ring for the race weekend in his reserve driver role, and expects to spend more time at races following the conclusion of the IndyCar season. There are six F1 races following IndyCar’s Monterey finale on September 22, including races in Mexico and Austin on October 27 and November 3 respectively.