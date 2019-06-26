TV ratings: French GP, Road America, Sonoma

The good news for racing on TV last weekend went beyond the record numbers NBC scored for IndyCar.

Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series round from Sonoma scored a 1.51 rating and averaged 2.5m viewers on FS1 in the final Cup race of the year on the Fox networks. That’s up from a 1.44/2.3m for last year’s Sonoma road race on FS1.

As reported on Tuesday, NBC’s telecast of the NTT IndyCar Series‘ Road America GP scored a 0.77/1.1m, which was a record for an NBC Sports IndyCar audience outside of the Indy 500. It was up from the 0.71/1.09m that watched the Sunday race from Detroit on NBC, and represented a huge increase over the 0.22/322,000 for last year’s Road America on NBCSN.

Formula 1‘s French Grand Prix on ESPN scored a 0.34/483,000, flat with last year’s telecast on ESPN2 (0.34/532,000) and down from the lofty 0.4/659,000 that watched the first F1 race of the year on ESPN’s flagship.

Feasting on a NASCAR lead-in for the final time this year, the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series averaged a 0.48/742,000 for its finals from Norwalk on FS1. That’s basically unchanged from last year’s 0.46/712,000 on FS1.

NASCAR’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series went solo at Gateway last weekend, and got a 0.28/449,000 for Saturday night’s race on FS1 that didn’t start until 10 p.m. ET. That’s down from the 0.37/571,000 that saw last year’s race on FS1, which started 90 minutes earlier.